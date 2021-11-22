ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Odell Beckham will receive his entire Rams salary in Bitcoin

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvNRH_0d48WAYu00

Odell Beckham is the latest athlete to throw his hat into the crypto ring, announcing Monday that he’ll receive his entire Rams salary ($1.25 million with another $3 million available in incentives) in Bitcoin. To thank fans for their support amid what has been a turbulent season, Beckham, who boasts nearly $80 million in career earnings, is giving away $1 million in BTC through his new partnership with Cash App.

With cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum gaining steam as alternatives to traditional money, athletes, teams and owners have been quick to jump on the crypto bandwagon, using the new financial wave as an opportunity to grow their brand. That includes Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, an early adopter of FTX, a Caribbean-based platform that recently acquired the naming rights to what was once known as American Airlines Arena, home of the NBA’s Miami Heat. Similarly, the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks—all tenants of Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles—made headlines with last week’s announcement that Staples Center will soon be rebranded as Crypto.com Arena, the result of a record $700-million naming rights deal.

Beckham is not the first NFLer to go this route. Just last season, former offensive lineman Russell Okung requested half his $13-million salary be paid in Bitcoin, earning the Panthers veteran a handsome profit.

Beckham was used sparingly in his Rams debut last week (three targets on 11 offensive snaps), but should be more involved when Los Angeles returns to action in Week 12 after having the bye to absorb Sean McVay’s playbook. A three-time Pro Bowler with the Giants, Beckham’s once-promising career has quickly gone sideways with the Rams representing his third team in four years. OBJ’s next game will be against the Packers, who, along with the Rams, were one of his most aggressive suitors after the Browns cut him (at Beckham’s request) earlier this month.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Changed His Mind Multiple Times' Before Rams Decision

Odell Beckham Jr. eventually chose the Los Angeles Rams once he became a free agent, but they reportedly weren't always his first choice, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "Beckham changed his mind multiple times," Florio wrote. "He wanted to be claimed on waivers by the Seahawks. He wanted to sign with the Saints. As of Wednesday, he was telling some former Browns teammates that he would sign with the Chiefs."
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams discuss surprising game plan for Odell Beckham vs. 49ers

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially a Los Angeles Ram. With the wide receiver likely to make his debut against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams have a surprising and interesting game plan for him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Rams and their recently signed star have discussed the...
NFL
NFL

Odell Beckham on joining Rams: 'This felt right in my heart'

Odell Beckham Jr. is now in sunny Los Angeles, and the veteran wide receiver is all smiles as he settles in with his new team. Beckham spoke to the media on Saturday and explained his decision to sign with the Rams earlier this week. "I took a lot of time...
NFL
FanSided

Eli Manning says he spoke to Odell Beckham about landing with Rams

Eli Manning says that he spoke to Odell Beckham Jr. prior to Beckham’s first game with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. There has been much conjecture about Eli Manning and Odell Beckham’s relationship during their time with the NY Giants, Beckham’s former quarterback says he spoke to the new Rams wide receiver after he put pen to paper on a deal with the Los Angeles Rams this week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
New York Post

Odell Beckham’s perfect Rams pairing is his last shot to be legendary

He was California Dreamin’ towards the dying days of his Giants career, and now, after all the drama, after all the turmoil, after all the unfulfilled grandiose ambition, Odell Beckham Jr. catches the break of his football life. He is OB-L.A. now, playing for the best coach he has ever...
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Odell Beckham’s Rams Debut

On Monday night, Odell Beckham Jr. made his debut with the Los Angeles Rams. It’s fair to say it was an underwhelming performance from the All-Pro wide receiver. Beckham finished his Rams debut with two catches for 18 yards. Obviously, that’s not what Rams fans were expecting from the star wideout.
NFL
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams Gameplan: Rams Culture Lures Odell Beckham to LA

Was anyone really surprised when the Los Angeles Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday? If they were, they shouldn’t have been. This season, the Rams have shows that they are willing to do whatever it takes to win a Super Bowl. For the last four years, that’s been the Rams’ M.O. and apart of their culture.
NFL
Talon Marks

Off The Field: Odell Beckham to the Rams is a smart move

The addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams created a lot of speculation throughout the NFL. At first it seemed like a useless move. The last thing the Rams needed was another wide receiver. Their receiving core is led by arguably the best receiver in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Miami Heat#American Football#Btc#Cash App#Cashapp#Ftx#American Airlines Arena#Nba#Lakers#Clippers#Kings#Staples Center#Crypto Com Arena#Nfler#Panthers
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews fires back at ESPN analyst over ‘broken’ Patrick Mahomes criticism

Brittany Matthews has a message for Chiefs critics: “Never doubt” Patrick Mahomes. Following the Chiefs’ 41-14 statement win over the Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes’ fiancée took to Twitter to call out those who have been critical of Kansas City this season, the offense, specifically. “Saying Patrick is broken is...
NFL
New York Post

No one saw this Tom Brady mistake coming: ‘Cost us the game’

The Saints had just taken the lead and yet it felt ominous. A 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson put the Saints up 29-27 over the Buccaneers with 1:41 left in the game. But their aggressive play-calling inside the 10-yard line, two incomplete passes by Trevor Siemian and settling for a field goal left Tom Brady with plenty of time to add to his NFL legend.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

47K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy