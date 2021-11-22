For the first time, a Black Santa will greet kids at U.S. Disney parks

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the Thanksgiving holiday now over, AAA advises those who are traveling back to hit the road, sooner rather than later. AAA says the worst time to travel Sunday is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The best time is before noon. That’s because AAA predicts more than 53 million people will have taken to the roads and skies to travel this holiday season. This brings travel volumes within 5 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80 percent over last year. Because airports will be so crowded, experts are urging travelers to arrive early as long lines are very possible. Between last Tuesday, and this Monday O’Hare expects 1.2 million people to have flown in and out of the airport – that is a 155 percent increase compared to this time last year.

