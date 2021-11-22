ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

For the first time, a Black Santa will greet kids at U.S. Disney parks

WAMU
 7 days ago

The jolly old elf has been spotted...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Guests Take Cover as First Snowfall Stuns Disney Park

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at one Disney Park, and we are not talking about an excessive amount of snoap being sprayed out of a cannon. When Guests visit Disney World, they are never able to see much of a winter wonderland, even if all of the Parks are heavily decorated for the holidays. Being in Central Florida, Orlando may get a slight chill, but snow is not ever in the forecast. That being said, snow is possible in other Disney Parks around the world. Today marked a significant moment in the Disneyland Paris holiday season as both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Experienced their first snowfall of the year!
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
disneyfoodblog.com

The Secret to Seeing Santa OUTSIDE of the Theme Parks in Disney World

You can see Santa in a number of spots in Disney World this year. In Animal Kingdom, you’ll find Santa on a boat. In Hollywood Studios, Santa appears in a special motorcade. You can also spot him during Very Merriest After Hours in Magic Kingdom, and Santa will soon arrive in EPCOT. But, what if you don’t have a park ticket? Well, you could still see Santa if you follow some special steps!
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Disney Cruise Line becomes first to add vaccine requirement for kids as young as 5

Disney Cruise Line will require passengers 5 and older to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of Jan. 13, the operator said Wednesday. The cruise line, which operates four ships, became the first to update its vaccine policy with a mandate for young kids since they became eligible for the coronavirus vaccine this month. The White House said Wednesday that an estimated 2.6 million children in that age group have gotten their first shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#U S Disney#Santa
ComicBook

Disney Fans Respond to New Diverse Santa Claus Being Added to Theme Parks

Disney generated major headlines with the recent announcement that Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in California are both debuting black Santa Clauses to greet park guests, for the first time ever. Disney quietly started (forgive the term) integrating the new black Santas into the parks without any formal announcement – for an understandable reason (that it took this long). However, while Disney didn't ring any holiday bells to signal this milestone change in its policy, Disney parkgoers have done the job for them all too well, by sharing their surprise and delight about Black Santa's Disney park debut on social media.
ORLANDO, FL
wdwinfo.com

Your Disney Holiday Gift Guide, Just in Time for Black Friday

With the holidays drawing nearer and whispers of stock shortages echoing worryingly through the streets, I thought we might tackle that gift list a bit earlier this year. Plus, a bonus of getting this underway now is that you might be able to enjoy some of the Black Friday specials coming up this week and into next.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
CinemaBlend

These Disney Black Friday Deals Will Save You Money While Also Helping Kids In Need

Today is Black Friday and that means that basically anybody that sells anything is offering deals. If you’re in the market to get something for yourself at a good price, or just looking to save some cash while starting your holiday shopping, it’s a great time for it. But if you’re in the market for anything Disney, you can also save some money by buying gifts for kids you don’t even know who could use the extra support this time of year.
SHOPPING
CBS Chicago

AAA Provides Best And Worst Times For Post-Holiday Travel

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the Thanksgiving holiday now over, AAA advises those who are traveling back to hit the road, sooner rather than later. AAA says the worst time to travel Sunday is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The best time is before noon. That’s because AAA predicts more than 53 million people will have taken to the roads and skies to travel this holiday season. This brings travel volumes within 5 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80 percent over last year. Because airports will be so crowded, experts are urging travelers to arrive early as long lines are very possible. Between last Tuesday, and this Monday O’Hare expects 1.2 million people to have flown in and out of the airport – that is a 155 percent increase compared to this time last year.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Spends ‘Family Time’ at Walt Disney World With Husband and Kids

Carrie Underwood and her family made the trip down to Florida for some Disney magic. The family shared photos of Mike and Carrie posing by the legendary castle along with the kids staring at the Dumbo ride. The couple shares 6-year-old Isaiah and 2-year-old Jacob. They also posted a photo of their “grey stuff” plate at the Be Our Guest Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom. The resort is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary through next year.
CELEBRITIES
kicks96news.com

Breakfast with Santa at Trustmark Park

The City of Carthage and The Mayor’s Youth Council will hold “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday December 11th 10am – 12pm at Trustmark Park. You are invited to come out and enjoy a free breakfast and meet Santa. Be sure to bring a camera or your phone to take pictures with Santa as well.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy