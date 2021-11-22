Thanksgiving grocery shoppers planning ahead

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) — It wouldn’t be a Thanksgiving without a big trip to the grocery store. This year, many are opting to do that sooner rather than later because of supply and demand issues.

“I looked through the fridge and I said, ‘OK, we need this, this, this,'” said Barbara Gardner from West Springfield. She and her husband made their grocery list as they entered their grocery store, the River Valley Co-Op in Easthampton, Massachusetts. They’re meeting up with their “chosen family” at the office this year, but they’re making sure they have what they need.

“People—especially with the pandemic—are trying to strategize,” said Liesel de Boor, the Director of Operations at the co-op, on Sunday. “When they should go—when there are fewer people—so it’s been actually a fun, busy day for us.”

She said that Tuesday is the busiest day for grocery shopping. To beat the crowds before then, shop at night, when crowds are smaller.

While they had their share of supply chain challenges, the co-op is reportedly ready to meet demand. “It had been a little tricky, but suddenly, our main supplier was shipping everything we need,” de Boor said.

Meanwhile, Katie Hereld from Easthampton has already knocked out most of her food shopping. She’s bringing side dishes to her sister’s Thanksgiving and looks forward to seeing her daughter who lives in Mexico. They haven’t seen each other in two years.

“I’m thankful for my kids,” said Katie. “I’m thankful that I have more than enough of everything. I feel very blessed. I’m thankful for living in this area, it’s absolutely gorgeous. Thankful for being alive.”

