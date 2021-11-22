Sam Pittman Monday Presser to Preview Missouri Game

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
This the "Topp Rope," a biweekly SEC football column from the USA TODAY Network's Blake Toppmeyer. The SEC West functioning at its toughest caliber usually requires Alabama, Auburn and LSU to play at a robust level. Take 2013. The SEC grew to 14 teams the previous season, and 2013 remains...
Arkansas’ Sam Pittman was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference on Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Pittman was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “We’re excited to go to Alabama. They have an...
Since winning his first championship with Alabama in 2009, Nick Saban has been atop the college football world. Seven career titles throughout his career, just one more than Paul “Bear” Bryant. Six of them are in Tuscaloosa. With all of the success, the question everyone wants an answer to (besides...
Nick Saban volunteered nice words about Sam Pittman. He had to. What could anyone possibly say bad about Pittman, who seems to have all friends and no enemies in the coaching ranks, although he and Bret Bielema probably won’t share a beach house anytime soon. Saban is the undisputed king...
Paul Finebaum had strong words on Sportscenter for Lincoln Riley following Oklahoma’s loss to Baylor. Things got testy as the clock ran to zero in the contest, and Finebaum eviscerated the Sooners coach for his actions. “Well, first of all, I mean, Dave Aranda had every right to do this...
Lane Kiffin, the head coach commandeering the Rebels this Saturday as they take the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium this coming Saturday opposite Auburn football, has everyone talking about his next move after Ole Miss. Radio hosts in Mississippi believe he’s a flight risk if the LSU job is offered to...
Haskell Garrett had a fiery message for Buckeye fans before his final game at Ohio Stadium Saturday. At Skull Session prior to kickoff against Michigan State, the fifth-year senior and star defensive tackle said "one thing we’re gonna guarantee you is we’re gonna go out there and we’re gonna whoop their ass.”
The Alabama Crimson Tide won the SEC West Saturday night with the 42-35 win over Arkansas. Georgia, obviously, won the SEC East earlier this season, and now, the SEC Championship Game is set. The top-ranked Bulldogs will play the No. 2 Crimson Tide for the conference title in Atlanta on...
You see another Georgia rout, a big win on the road to something much bigger in the College Football Playoff. I see a big, flapping red flag. “At the end of the day, we went with continuity,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of the one question that has hung over this program for 3 seasons.
Mel Tucker landed his first true signature win at Michigan State on Saturday, handing rival Michigan its first loss of the year. After the win, the Spartans debuted at No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Tucker is in year two in East Lansing, after just one 5-7...
The Michigan Wolverines magical season continued with their 21-17 victory over Penn State Saturday. The win not only keeps the Wolverines in contention for a Big Ten title but also it keeps them in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoff. It was a hard-fought victory that...
Arkansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss rank as the toughest jobs in the SEC West. Second-year coaches Sam Pittman, Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin are making them look relatively easy. Each team secured an important victory on Saturday. Ole Miss (8-2) defeated Texas A&M 29-19 to establish frontrunner status for...
On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has nine seniors who, at least on paper, are eligible to return for a COVID year in 2022. However, unlike this year, the ones who do return will count against the overall total of 85. Sam Pittman explained the difference on Wednesday when asked if the uncertainly could complicate roster management.
You know Ohio State football is doing something right when one of the program’s legends takes to Twitter during a game. Buckeyes legend Cris Carter tuned into ABC on Saturday to catch No. 4 Ohio State battle No. 7 Michigan State. ‘Battle’ probably isn’t the right word. Pure and utter ‘dominance’ is, though.
