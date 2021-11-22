ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

American, JetBlue ask court to toss US lawsuit against deal

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — American Airlines and JetBlue Airways asked a federal judge Monday to dismiss a government lawsuit aimed at blocking a deal that lets the two airlines cooperate on service in the Northeast. Lawyers for the airlines said there is no evidence that letting the airlines work together...

