Pennsylvania State

Hunt Smart - Fish Hard: Three New Counties Testing For CWD

By Leon Mettler
timesvirginian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal neurological disease of deer, elk and moose. CWD was first diagnosed in West Virginia in 2005, Virginia in 2009, Maryland in 2010, and Pennsylvania in 2012. In Virginia, CWD has...

wiproud.com

“Healthy Herd, Healthy Hunt” legislation to prevent spread of CWD this gun deer season

Wisc. (WLAX/WEUX) – As the gun deer season approaches this weekend, state lawmakers unveil plans to address chronic wasting disease in Wisconsin. Senator Jeff Smith and representative Katrina Shankland hosted a virtual press conference to introduce the legislative package. The “Healthy Herd, Healthy Hunt” legislation aims to reduce and prevent...
POLITICS
Lancaster Online

Coronavirus, chronic wasting disease remain factors this firearms deer hunting season

Local hunters should remain vigilant against chronic wasting disease — an always-fatal illness that has been sickening deer in Pennsylvania for nearly a decade. That's according to Pennsylvania Game Commission officials, who published information about the disease ahead of the state's popular firearms deer season, which begins Saturday. The illness,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
9&10 News

CWD Confirmed in Two Farmed Elk in Kent County

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed Thursday two cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in elk from a farmed facility in Kent County. These are the first cases of CWD in Michigan elk. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects different cervid species, including white-tailed deer,...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan DNR will test deer for CWD again this year

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunters in Dickinson, Menominee, and Delta counties need to test their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) with the DNR again this season. CWD slowly decays live deer and can be passed between deer through urine and fecal matter. One positive case was identified in Dickinson County 3 years ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Fish and Game Preparing Emergency Hunts to Widen Test of Chronic Wasting Disease in Idaho Deer

Have you heard yet that there were two Idaho mule deer were found dead and then after examination it turns out they have zombie deer disease?! Ok, well that is kind of the nickname for it, either way I am not cool with any animal having zombie anything. The real and official name is Chronic Wasting Disease. Clearly not a good thing. These are the first confirmed positive tests for Chronic Wasting Disease in Idaho. According to Idaho Fish and Game, "Two mule deer bucks harvested during October in the Slate Creek drainage near Lucile in Idaho County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to Idaho Fish and Game. Under Fish and Game’s CWD strategic plan, both hunters have been notified that their bucks tested positive."
IDAHO STATE
buckrail.com

CWD detected in new Wyoming Elk Hunt Area

WYOMING — Today, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department confirmed that a hunter-harvested cow elk has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Elk Hunt Area 113. To ensure hunters are informed, Game and Fish announces when CWD is found in a new hunt area. Elk Hunt Area 113...
WYOMING STATE
onfocus.news

Enjoy the Hunt and Slow the Spread of CWD This Gun Season

MARSHFIELD, WI (Submitted to OnFocus) – Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is an always fatal disease that affects the nervous system of deer, elk, moose and caribou. The disease spreads through contact with an infected animal’s saliva, urine, feces and natural decomposition after death. The known CWD infectious agent, or prion,...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Field & Stream

Idaho Authorizes Emergency Hunt to Determine the Spread of CWD

Last week, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected in Idaho for the first time when two hunter-killed mule deer tested positive for the fatal disease. This week, the Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) Commission is moving quickly to address the issue. On November 22, the agency designated Game Management Units 14 and 15, which are in the state’s panhandle, as a CWD Management Zone. One of the first response tactics the IDFG is implementing in the new management unit is an emergency hunt of up to 1,000 deer, according to KTVB7.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game takes first steps to call an emergency hunt

Idaho Fish and Game and wildlife managers are planning an emergency hunt to understand how widespread chronic wasting disease is in Idaho’s deer population. The hunt means a thousand new tags will soon be issued for mule deer and white tail. The goal is to get samples taken from the...
POLITICS
WBAY Green Bay

DNR pushes deer hunters to do CWD testing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On the eve of Wisconsin’s gun-deer season, the DNR makes one more push encouraging successful hunters to have their deer tested for chronic wasting disease. The state’s focus is on Northeast Wisconsin right now. Over the last two years, CWD made its way into Northeast...
GREEN BAY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Deer season is here: Test harvested deer for CWD before consuming venison

MADISON, Wis. – Hunters are encouraged to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) before consuming venison. As a precaution, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization recommend the public only consume venison from deer in which CWD is not detected. Because infected deer can look healthy, DHS encourages testing for the disease regardless of your harvested deer’s physical condition, especially in areas where CWD is known to be present.
MADISON, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

Disease Management Areas Expanded After Chronic Wasting Disease Detected In Jefferson County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff JEFFERSON COUNTY (KDKA) — Last week, the Pennsylvania Game Commission expanded its disease management areas. A deer was killed on a road in Jefferson County turned out to have chronic wasting disease. Because of that they’ve expanded D-M-A 3 and created a sixth area. Hunters who harvest deer in those areas have to follow certain rules to prevent spreading the disease. The game commission says the infected deer was found within two miles of the state’s elk management area. So far, no elk in the state have tested positive. Chronic wasting disease ends up killing deer and elk.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
