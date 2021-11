Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch

Michigan State football was at No. 13 in the coaches poll following their loss to Ohio State. They fared slightly better in the AP Poll, coming in at No. 12.

The Spartans are right behind another team that had a bad loss this weekend, Oregon.

Ohio State moved all the way up to No. 2 following their huge win over MSU and Georgia still sits at the top at No. 1.