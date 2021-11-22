ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

Records: Man facing 13 charges, multiple felonies in connection to killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler

By Kelly Grosfield, Ben Gilliam
 5 days ago

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man suspected of killing Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler has been indicted by Wise County officials, court documents show.

Funeral service for fallen Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler

According to the Virginia Judiciary Online Case Information System and released indictments, a Special Grand Jury has charged Michael Donivan White of Cross, South Carolina with:

According to White’s indictment, the Aggravated Murder charge alone calls for a mandatory minimum punishment of life in prison.

Virginia Governor Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer Michael Chandler, orders flags to be lowered

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), on the morning of Nov. 13 Chandler was asked to perform a welfare check on an individual in a vacant residence on Orr Street in Big Stone Gap. The report says that when Chandler arrived, he “encountered at least one individual” and was shot during the encounter.

State police report that the man who originally requested the welfare check is cooperating with the investigation, which is still ongoing as of Monday.

Man matching description of Big Stone Gap fatal shooting suspect extradited

Chandler was taken to a local hospital and was later flown to Johnson City Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. It was his 29th birthday.

Community reacts to Big Stone Gap officer shot and killed in the line of duty

Court records say White’s arraignment on unrelated charges is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Wise Circuit Courthouse.

As of Monday, VSP reports that White is being held without bond.

UPDATE: Man dead in officer-involved shooting stemming from a domestic dispute in Roanoke County

UPDATE 11:20 a.m. (11/27/21): Roanoke County Police have updated the details surrounding the officer-involved shooting from Friday night. According to police, the incident began with a domestic dispute involving a weapon. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Lantern Street in the North Lakes area around 7 p.m. While on the scene, officers set up […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Police: Man shot at NC mall remains in critical condition

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that a man remains in critical condition following Friday's shooting at a shopping mall that was packed with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving. Durham police said Saturday that investigators continue to investigate the incident at The Streets at Southpoint. The shooting also wounded a 10-year-old […]
DURHAM, NC
Heavy police presence reported overnight in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Police lights and questions swirled out of one area in Carter County on Friday night. A heavy police presence was reported on Dave Buck Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Agencies spotted on the scene included the Carter County Sheriff's Office, the Elizabethton Police Department and the Johnson City Police Department. Authorities told […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp before police say they stopped him with spike strips

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase. Walker County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle. Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed […]
ALABAMA STATE
UPDATE: Missing Sullivan County woman found safe

UPDATE: The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced Friday night that Christine Smuniewski was found safe. Previous: SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office sought help from the public Thursday night in the search of a woman missing out of Sullivan County. According to a Facebook post from the office, Christine Smuniewski, 29, […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
