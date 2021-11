Five people have been arrested in connection with the sinking of a boat in the English Channel that killed at least 27 migrants, France’s interior minister has said. Authorities said on Wednesday, the day the shipwreck happened, that four suspected people smugglers had been arrested.Gerald Darmanin, the interior minister, announced a fifth arrest on Thursday morning. He told RTL radio station it had taken place the night before. He called the shipwreck which killed at least 27 people a “total tragedy”. Authorities in Lille have said 17 of the victims were men, seven were women and three were children....

