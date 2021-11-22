ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CV Independent “Best of” Winners featured on ‘Eye on the Desert’

By Patrick Evans
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
Announced this morning, the full slate of 'Best of' Winners from the Coachella Valley Independent is now online here :

Several of those winners will be featured this week and next on 'Eye on the Desert' at 12:45 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3 and Fox 11. Starting today you'll meet some of those winners, and CV Independent Editor Jimmy Boegle, who will discuss the how the vote was taken and how the readers of CV Independent chose the winners in 130 different categories.

Today, we highlighted some of the winners for some of the best things to do for kids and families here in the valley.

'Eye on the Desert' will focus on categories like Fashion, Food & Restaurants, Life in the Valley, Arts, Valley Professionals showcasing winners like Revivals, Bones n' Scones, Chef Tanya's Kitchen and more.


You can watch 'Eye on the Desert' at 12:45 p.m. on weekdays on KESQ News Channel 3 and streaming at kesq.com/livestream.

A full half-hour of coverage of the winners will air on Sunday, December 5, 6:30 and 11:30 pm on KESQ. Plus, in the coming weeks, we will continue to feature winners from some of the over 130 categories that you voted on! Don't miss complete coverage starting today on News Channel 3, and congratulations to all the winners!

The post CV Independent “Best of” Winners featured on ‘Eye on the Desert’ appeared first on KESQ .

