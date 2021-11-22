ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starz Greenlights ‘BMF’ Companion Documentary Series, 50 Cent To Executive Produce

 5 days ago

Following the success of 50 Cent’s BMF series, Starz has ordered a companion documentary series which will be executive produced by him as well.

Source: Courtesy of Starz / Courtesy of Starz

BMF is 50 Cent’s latest addition to his Starz catalog and it’s safe to say the scripted series is a hit. Since the day the BMF series was announced, everyone was patiently waiting to see if 50 Cent could keep the hot streak going. With the show led by Big Meech’s real-life son Lil Meech , the show was destined for greatness.

Following Meech and Terry and the ups and downs of running their drug empire, the show never has a dull moment. Shortly after its premiere, it was renewed for another season, but now, it seems Starz wants even more.

Deadline reports Starz is ordering a companion docuseries to accompany the show. While BMF the TV show is scripted, the docuseries will focus on the real-life events and people depicted including  Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi).

For example, Lamar—who is the villain of the TV show—is actually a real person from Detroit named Layton Simon who gave Meech much more hell in real life than shown on TV. The new docuseries will allow fans to go deeper into the real BMF and hear directly from those involved on what they see in the scripted series.

“The success of BMF demonstrates a continued rise in fan demand and interest in the story of the Flenory brothers,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “We’re excited to dive deeper into the world of Black Mafia Family in this new project with Curtis, Shan and the teams at G-Unit and Jigsaw.”

At this point, 50 Cent cannot be stopped when he is in his Executive Producer bag and we will all be giving him another hour of our lives each week to tune in. If you’re familiar with the history of the Black Mafia Family, you know the stories are endless and the sky is the limit for 50, and the content he can build around.

.

