Louisville, KY

Program to connect students with college, job options

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A partnership with four large Louisville employers will connect graduates of Jefferson County Public Schools with job opportunities, postsecondary enrollment or both, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.

The program, named “Everybody Counts,” will provide high school seniors at JCPS with materials on higher education options and job openings at Ford Motor Co., GE Appliances, Kroger and UPS by Feb. 1.

“We are at a unique moment in time. There’s never been more opportunity to get higher education and training, and for the first time in my lifetime we have more jobs than people to fill them,” Beshear said. “We want to give these students a chance to select that path they want to be on before they graduate.”

Nonprofit, higher education and labor partners supporting the program include the Louisville Urban League, Simmons College of Kentucky and UAW Local 862.

JCPS is Kentucky’s largest school system with more than 96,000 students.

