Lucid Motors Is Set Up To Surpass Tesla

Fisker's reservation book is growing and the management anticipates at least 50,000 prior to the start of production. Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is developing the world's most sustainable electric vehicle, which will revolutionize the automotive industry. FSR also wants to be the first to offer an affordable all-electric SUV, which will set them apart from the competitors. The management anticipates receiving at least 50,000 reservations before production begins in the fourth quarter of 2022. There are already over 18,600 retail and 1,400 fleet reservations in place as of November 2021, up 43 percent from Q4 2020. Based on its current growth over the last four quarters and additional exposure at the LA Auto Show, FSR is on schedule to meet its 50,000 reservation target prior to production date.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO