Lucid Motors Is Set Up To Surpass Tesla

By Long Term Tips
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First-movers are often assumed to carry a lasting advantage. This is not the case and, especially with the EV market, the first-mover advantage is not a powerful long-term asset. Lucid Motors (LCID) only recently began delivering its first vehicles to customers, yet it has already received the laurels of...

insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Responds To General Motors 'Leading' In EVs

While most of us are simply focused on the electric vehicles themselves, it's hard to escape from the surrounding topics, especially as the EV market expands and changes the paradigm. It's actually getting hilarious. Earlier this month, GM's CEO Mary Barra was asked about EVs and said that General Motors...
Tesla Factory In Fremont: Hundreds Of New Tesla Model S Disappear

If you remember, earlier this year Tesla stocked hundreds of brand new refreshed Model S cars in a temporary parking lot in Fremont, California. They were sitting idle at the site ahead of the launch in June and remained that way after the launch for months. We guess that such...
The Tesla 12/9 Conspiracy: TSLA Stock Split?

You know how you keep looking at the clock at the exact same time nearly every day?. Or, you bought a new car... and now they're suddenly everywhere?. It's a thing. Called a Baader–Meinhof phenomenon, or put simply, frequency bias. I'm sure this is the case with our following story...
Why Tesla Stock Tumbled Today

Good news for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors! Demand for electric vehicles in China is apparently so strong that Tesla has decided to invest $188 million to expand production capacity at its Shanghai factory. It's so high that Tesla is putting 4,000 more people on the payroll at the site, as Reuters reported Friday morning.
Electric Car FAQs: Do EVs All Use The Same Plug?

Electric cars are mostly like regular cars. You step on the pedal on the right and the car goes, you turn the wheel and the car turns, and the only real difference is what kind of fuel goes in it. We say stuff like that all the time. If we’re being completely honest, though, that’s only mostly true. 99% of the time the only difference is what kind of fuel goes into the car, but that last 1% probably needs explaining.
Can Lucid Challenge Tesla's EV Dominance?

Lucid cars offer industry-leading EV technology right now. Tesla's battery innovations could help improve the range of its vehicles by as much as 54%. Like Tesla, Lucid plans to launch lower-priced EV models a few years down the line. The electric vehicle industry is evolving at a rapid pace. Several...
This Tesla Model 3.5 design could be a global top seller

Thanks to CGI creator Sugar Chow, who's known as sugardesign_1 on social media, we have an incredible rendering of a Tesla Model 3 estate, or perhaps you want to call it a Shooting Brake or a crossover of sorts. The Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling EV of all time,...
Dow Jones Dives 900 Points On New Covid Variant Fears; Lucid, Rivian, Tesla Fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 900 points Friday morning, tracking a sell-off across global markets triggered by new Covid variant fears. Pandemic beneficiary stocks rallied, travel stocks dived. And electric-vehicle stocks Lucid Motors, Rivian and Tesla opened lower, in a shortened post-holiday trading session. Among the Dow Jones leaders,...
Elon Musk sells another $1B in Tesla stock, selling spree now up to $10B

Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed Tuesday that he sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker, worth some $1.05 billion, bringing his total selling spree this month to nearly $10 billion worth of Tesla stock. Musk — the wealthiest man in the world, worth some $300 billion — made...
Tesla Set To Spend Over $1 Billion On Texas Factory

Tesla will spend more than $1 billion on its new factory in Austin, Texas and hopes to finish construction before the end of the year. In filings submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), the electric car manufacturer said it is planning to finish construction of the general assembly, paint, casting, stamping, and body shop facilities by December 31. These filings added that these five facilities will have a combined square footage of almost 4.3 million and cost a combined $1.06 billion.
Tesla (TSLA) sends ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying deliveries

Tesla has started to send an ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying their deliveries as part of a new policy change in the evolving market. Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla has decided to send an ultimatum to buyers who have been delaying their deliveries for long periods of time.
Fisker To Have Boost From Its Consecutive Insider Buying

Fisker's reservation book is growing and the management anticipates at least 50,000 prior to the start of production. Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is developing the world's most sustainable electric vehicle, which will revolutionize the automotive industry. FSR also wants to be the first to offer an affordable all-electric SUV, which will set them apart from the competitors. The management anticipates receiving at least 50,000 reservations before production begins in the fourth quarter of 2022. There are already over 18,600 retail and 1,400 fleet reservations in place as of November 2021, up 43 percent from Q4 2020. Based on its current growth over the last four quarters and additional exposure at the LA Auto Show, FSR is on schedule to meet its 50,000 reservation target prior to production date.
