Santa Parade, Winter Wonderland come to Honesdale

The Greater Honesdale Partnership invites you to “Winter Wonderland” on Friday, November 26th and Saturday November 27th, Thanksgiving Weekend starts on Friday at 10 AM with many shopping and dining opportunities in Honesdale.

Our local businesses offer a large variety of great products ranging from gifts, clothing, and unique items for the young and old.

They are famous for their warm hospitality and knowledgeable staffs. Vendors will be located on Main Street from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Friday evening, November 26 will be the highlight of the weekend with our Annual Santa Parade. The ceremony immediately after the parade will delight young and old. It has been the perfect way to get into the spirit of the season for many years.

Join us for a classic holiday sing a long. We will be lighting the tree in the center of the park as well as our beloved star on Irving Cliff and singing carols with candlelight.

Our friends at 95.3 DNH & Classic Hits 105.3 will be leading the festivities and will be helping us all greet Santa! The parade starts at 6:00 PM at the Top-Notch parking lot on 4th St., goes up Main St., turns right on 9th St., and proceeds to Honesdale’s Central Park.

It will certainly be a night to remember!

Shop Small Saturday

GHP is your Honesdale Shop Small Saturday Neighborhood Champion. Join us Saturday, November 27, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

Please join the Small Business Administration and organizations across the country in supporting your local small business by shopping at a small business. Our locally owned and operated small businesses will be eager and willing to make your day special. You can find a complete list of our members before you make your list and check it twice!

The Old Stone Jail and Wayne County Historical Museum will be open for tours. Check their website for tours.

The Stourbridge Line rail excursions will be offering Santa Express rides Friday thru Sunday and every weekend till Christmas or you can schedule a special train for your school or organization. Go to www.thestourbridgeline.net or call 570-470-2697 for more.