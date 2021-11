Since its founding in 2017, Imagine Deliver has been bridging an equity gap between companies, systems and the communities they reside in. The Minneapolis-based consulting firm's founder and CEO, Kate Downing Khaled, along with her 10-person team, work to make traditionally underrepresented voices heard by drafting solutions to organizations and processes that are accessible to everyone, not just policy makers. Imagine Deliver implements this through a revamping process known as human-centered design, which strives to build institutions with users themselves, not for them.

