CNN– IT workers won't have much to be thankful for this holiday weekend if they work for companies hit by a ransomware attack. The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are warning it could happen. While there's no specific threat, hackers have shown they like to strike on holidays and weekends. That's because IT staffing is generally light during these times, making response times from target companies slower.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO