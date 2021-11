“Red”, a Taylor Swift classic originally released in 2012. The new version consists of 30 tracks and one “Message from Taylor”. After a dispute between Swift and Scooter Braun, of Big Machine Records, the famed pop-star made the decision to re-record all of her albums released under that label. The fist of the six to be re-released was “Fearless” which came out in April of 2021. In June of 2021 she announced that the re-release of “Red” would be out in November. Finally, the highly anticipated record is here!

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO