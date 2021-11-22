ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

NMMI football to compete for NJCAA national championship

By Bradley Benson
 5 days ago

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) The historic season for the New Mexico Military Institute football team will continue. Following the school’s first-ever Southwestern Junior College Football Conference title and 10th win of the season, the Broncos have secured a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

NMMI wins SWJCFC title, beating Tyler 45-10

“All the hard work and sacrifices – everything just came together tonight,” said Kurt Taufa’asau, NMMI head coach. “Got to give credit to our coaches and kids, their parents, and our wives. We know how much time and effort everyone’s put in.”

NMMI is one of four teams set to compete for the title thanks to a No. 2 ranking in the final NJAAA ranking released on Monday. As the No. 2 ranked team, the Broncos are set to face No. 3 Northwest Mississippi College on either December 4th or 5th in the first round of the playoffs at the Wool Bowl in Roswell. The other two teams vying for the title are Iowa Western Community College and Snow college, which will face off the same weekend. The winners of those two games will advance to the NJCAA Division 1 Football National Championship to be played in Little Rock, Arkansas on December 17.

Sports Desk: Lobos’ business trip to Vegas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The road calls as the Lobo men’s basketball team prepares for only their second road trip of the season. The Lobos will meet up with the University of Alabama Birmingham in the first round of the Las Vegas invitational Thanksgiving day, and its’ all business. “You know when we go out to […]
