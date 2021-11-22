ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

West Virginia Division of Highways adds new classroom for commercial driver's license training

By Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nJAj_0d48P5Gj00

BUCKHANNON, WV (AP) – The West Virginia Division of Highways has added a classroom in Parkersburg to its Equipment Training Academy in Buckhannon.

The expansion gives the facility three classrooms, two in Buckhannon and one in Parkersburg. The Department of Transportation says the academy can run three commercial driver’s license courses at the same time with the expansion.

West Virginia group offers funds for rural health outreach

The agency says the Division of Highways holds commercial driver’s license training almost every month. The division requires a commercial driver’s license to operate any of its trucks heavier than 26,000 pounds, in addition to bulldozers, excavators, road graders and other heavy equipment.

WOWK 13 News

Wanted Charleston man locked in home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston police department received a call from Dunbar police that an armed male was barricaded in a house on 345 18th street. He is wanted and currently armed and dangerous. We will have more details as they come.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

