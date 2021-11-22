West Virginia Division of Highways adds new classroom for commercial driver’s license training

BUCKHANNON, WV (AP) – The West Virginia Division of Highways has added a classroom in Parkersburg to its Equipment Training Academy in Buckhannon.

The expansion gives the facility three classrooms, two in Buckhannon and one in Parkersburg. The Department of Transportation says the academy can run three commercial driver’s license courses at the same time with the expansion.

The agency says the Division of Highways holds commercial driver’s license training almost every month. The division requires a commercial driver’s license to operate any of its trucks heavier than 26,000 pounds, in addition to bulldozers, excavators, road graders and other heavy equipment.

