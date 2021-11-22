Downtown Disney District to begin years-long renovations in January

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KNX) — The Downtown Disney District is getting a makeover, but the undertaking will last for several years.

Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro made the announcement Saturday during a presentation, describing how the west end of Downtown Disney District in Anaheim will be “reimagined.”

The multi-year project will begin January 2022. Part of the renovations include “an open lawn for guests to relax, and in the future, to attend events that (Disney) will have there,” as well as more dining and shopping choices for guests, according to a press release .

In addition to the new changes, D’Amaro announced the former AMC Theatres building will close, as well as the "Earl of Sandwich" shop.

The renovations are part of the Disneyland Forward project, in which the resort is collaborating with the city of Anaheim to expand the park and Downtown Disney District.

It’s unclear when the project will be completed.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram