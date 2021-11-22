ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCSO identifies man killed in Rosamond shooting

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 5 days ago
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identifies the man killed in a Rosamond shooting on Saturday.

Nicolas B. Archuleta, 23, of Rosamond, was found with gunshot wounds at about 10:24 p.m. in 2500 block of Diamond Street in Rosamond, according to KCSO. Deputies and medical aid attempted life-saving procedures but Archuleta was declared dead at the scene, KCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

