The first time I tried to make Air Fryer Crispy Brussels Sprouts With Honey Butter, my brussels sprouts were already air-frying by the time I realized I was out of turmeric. And butter. So I thought to myself, What would FoodTok put on air-fryer brussels sprouts? And the answer was ranch seasoning. And it was so so good. But, at the insistence of my editor, this article is not about ranch seasoning—it's about air-frying.

