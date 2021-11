Just between us, did “Red (Taylor’s Version)” maim you, too?. In an effort to reclaim her work after long battles over the rights to her music, Taylor Swift made the decision to re-record her old work. Not only would Swift own the rights to her own music, but now she would profit off streams as well. On Nov. 12, Swift re-released her fourth studio album, “Red,” featuring a 10-minute version of the song “All Too Well.” Not only did her re-release of the album spark controversy surrounding the supposed subject, but proved once and for all that Taylor Swift is one of the greatest artists of our generation.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO