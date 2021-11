In Lakewood, #CommunityMatters. As a non-profit community development organization, LakewoodAlive works with residents to ensure healthy and safe housing. The families that we support are not just residents, they are people just like you who make Lakewood’s community a wonderful place to call home. Your generous contribution supports initiatives like our Housing Outreach Program which allows us to help people like Mr. F and his mom live in the best place possible. Together, we can continue to work with families ensuring healthy and safe housing for all.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO