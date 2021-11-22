ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Fact-checking if a post to your profile will not stop Facebook from collecting and sharing your data

WGRZ TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn old chain message telling users to...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morristown Minute

How Facebook Makes Money, and Why You Should Delete Your Profile

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, founder, and controlling shareholder of Facebook (now part of the parent company rebranded Meta) started facebook with the vision of offering a free service to its users. To this day Facebook is free to users and the platform supports itself by auctioning advertising space to businesses.
makeuseof.com

How to Change Your Birthday on Facebook

Waking up to a ton of warm birthday wishes from your Facebook friends can be a great feeling. But that's only when the day is actually your birthday. Getting birthday wishes on a day that's not your birthday is something everybody with a wrong birthdate on their Facebook profile has experienced–or should expect to experience soon.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fact Checking
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Claims The UK ‘Discontinued’ Fox News’ Broadcasting License And ‘Threw Them Out’

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.K. government “discontinued” Fox News’ broadcasting license and “threw them out.”. Fox News chose to surrender its U.K. broadcasting license in 2017, according to respective statements from the Office of Communications and Fox News. Check Your Fact previously debunked the claim that Fox News isn’t available in Canada.
U.K.
makeuseof.com

What Happens to Your Data if Facebook Ever Dies?

Meta, Facebook's parent company, is a vast conglomerate—and they're showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. The company has even acquired multiple businesses and branched out to other services to take the lead in social media technology. But what if, for some crazy reason, Facebook ceases to exist?...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
techviral.net

How to Check & End Your Active Sessions on Facebook

Well, Facebook is right now the most used social networking site. The site allows you to exchange text messages, post status, share videos, etc. Also, it has a messenger app that allows message exchange. Sometimes, we log into our Facebook account from our friend’s PC/laptop, and later we think about...
INTERNET
The Drum

How to stop trusting your gut and build a data-first culture

Data is by now so ubiquitous in marketing that it can be tempting to overestimate its importance in our decision-making – the evidence shows that we still mainly rely on gut feel for big decisions. For our Deep Dive on Data, Tim Banks of The Drum Network member Reading Room delves into how to replace gut feel with a data-first culture.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Independent

Google commits to competition watchdog oversight on privacy changes

Search engine giant Google has offered new proposals on the way it uses customer data following an intervention by the competition watchdog.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has laid out a series of commitments from Google over its Privacy Sandbox plans that risked squeezing competition by removing third-party cookies and other functionalities from its Chrome browser.Investigators raised concerns that plans by Google to hide data – in the name of privacy – would impede competition in digital advertising markets.We have worked with the Information Commissioner's Office, the CMA's international counterparts and parties across this sector throughout this process...
INTERNET
TechRadar

This Amazon scam could trick even the most savvy shoppers

Cybercriminal groups are launching new scams designed to capitalize on shopping fever ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season, researchers have warned. In a blog post, researchers from security firm Avanan described one such campaign, first launched last month, in which fraudsters spoofed Amazon order notification emails. The objective...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Black Friday Weekend Deals: Get 4K TVs for Just $230, Google Nest Thermostats for $90

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Black Friday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy