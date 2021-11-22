Changes coming to San Francisco’s Union Square after Louis Vuitton retail theft

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In response to recent incidents of retail theft, San Francisco announced it will be limiting car access in Union Square.

During a joint press conference with San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott Saturday, Mayor London Breed said changes would be made.

“We’re going to be making some changes to Union Square and how cars are able to access,” Breed said. “There will be limited access in terms of when you come to this area.”

No further details on exactly what the restrictions are or when they will be in place have yet been released.

Chief Scott added that there will be an increased police presence in Union Square “for the foreseeable future.”

San Francisco police responded to reports of looting and vandalism at retail stores including Louis Vuitton in Union Square Friday night.

Shocking video shows thieves running from the Louis Vuitton store with armfuls of merchandise. Some are seen getting into a car when San Francisco police officers surround the car and start smashing the windows.

According to police, eight people have since been arrested in connection with that incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.