PUC urges consumers to prepare for rising winter energy costs

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is reminding consumers to evaluate their energy options as winter approaches.

The PUC suggests comparing prices for electric generation, evaluating competitive supplier options and exploring other ways to conserve and save. PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille said upcoming price changes combined with falling temperatures make this an important time for consumers and businesses to evaluate their energy options and explore ways to save money in the coming months.

“We encourage consumers to carefully review their electric bills, understand the energy prices they will be paying if they stay with default service, and then explore the PUC’s official electric shopping website – PAPowerSwitch.com – for details on competitive offers, along with tips for energy conservation and savings,” Dutrieuille said.

Beginning Dec. 1 , electric distribution companies report the following changes in their PTCs for residential customers:

Citizens’ Electric , up from 6.9777 cents to 7.9476 cents per kWh (13.9%);

, up from 6.9777 cents to 7.9476 cents per kWh (13.9%); Duquesne Light , up from 7.41 cents to 7.98 cents per kWh (7.7%);

, up from 7.41 cents to 7.98 cents per kWh (7.7%); Met-Ed , up from 7.114 cents to 7.414 cents per kWh (4.2%);

, up from 7.114 cents to 7.414 cents per kWh (4.2%); PECO, up from 6.597 cents to 7.021 cents per kWh (6.4%);

up from 6.597 cents to 7.021 cents per kWh (6.4%); Penelec , down from 6.761 cents to 6.507 cents per kWh (3.8%);

, down from 6.761 cents to 6.507 cents per kWh (3.8%); Penn Power , down from 7.657 cents to 7.593 cents per kWh (less than 1%);

, down from 7.657 cents to 7.593 cents per kWh (less than 1%); PPL , up from 7.544 cents to 9.502 cents per kWh (26%);

, up from 7.544 cents to 9.502 cents per kWh (26%); Pike County Light & Power, up from 6.5234 cents to 9.796 cents per kWh (50.2%);

up from 6.5234 cents to 9.796 cents per kWh (50.2%); Wellsboro Electric , up from 7.2596 cents to 7.5051 cents per kWh (3.4%); and

, up from 7.2596 cents to 7.5051 cents per kWh (3.4%); and West Penn Power , up from 5.447 cents to 5.698 cents per kWh (4.6%);

