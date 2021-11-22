Little Tikes made a Peloton-like bike for kids, but child development experts cry foul
By CNN
whdh.com
5 days ago
(CNN) — The indoor cycling craze has come for America’s kids, and child development experts aren’t happy. Little Tikes, the children’s toymaker, watched sales of Peloton’s stationary bikes soar last year when the pandemic hit. It saw a chance to create something for children to enjoy alongside their parents, according to...
In the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the popularity of at-home spin bikes like Peloton skyrocketed. Now, a children’s toy company is hoping to get in on the action with a stationary bike toy for kids. Little Tikes released its Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle over the summer, marketing it as a way for kids to “have fun, learn, and exercise at the same time.” But not everyone is convinced children should be given toys that model exercise equipment.
