Mahoning County, OH

Police find loaded gun and marijuana after traffic stop

By Joe Gorman
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said police Saturday evening found marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun during a traffic stop on the South Side.

Anthony Bolds, 27, of Park Heights, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

YPD detectives trying to find out why homicide victim was in woman’s home

Reports said Bolds was the driver of a car pulled over about 8:45 p.m. Saturday on West LaClede Avenue for driving with its bright lights on. Bolds told officers he only had one headlight on the car which was driving with his bright lights on.

Bolds did not give police his name and was “argumentative,” reports said. Reports said when police looked in the car they saw a loaded 9mm handgun. They asked Bolds if he had a concealed carry permit and he said he did not but the owner of the car he was driving did.

Police also found a mason jar full of marijuana and a large bag of marijuana inside the car, reports said.

