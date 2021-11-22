Great Rivers United Way getting holiday helpers connected

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – You can get connected with ways to help people in our area with their holiday needs.

Great Rivers United Way has put together a “Holiday Helpers and Wish Lists” section on the “U Get Connected” website.

Opportunities include seasonal initiatives from one-day events to ongoing efforts.

You also can help by making donations.

“It’s a one-stop shop for people who want to do a holiday-related good deed,” said Anne Paape, GRUW’s community engagement coordinator. “And they’re connected directly with the agencies who are working with those folks every day and especially at holiday time.

You can find the Holiday Helpers list here .

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.