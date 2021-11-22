ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Great Rivers United Way getting holiday helpers connected

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FR4Ag_0d48LIEP00

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – You can get connected with ways to help people in our area with their holiday needs.

Great Rivers United Way has put together a “Holiday Helpers and Wish Lists” section on the “U Get Connected” website.

Opportunities include seasonal initiatives from one-day events to ongoing efforts.

You also can help by making donations.

“It’s a one-stop shop for people who want to do a holiday-related good deed,” said Anne Paape, GRUW’s community engagement coordinator. “And they’re connected directly with the agencies who are working with those folks every day and especially at holiday time.

You can find the Holiday Helpers list here .

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
La Crosse to raise price of trash and recycling carts
La Crosse area students donate $12,050 from iFeed drive
Mt. La Crosse begins making snow ahead of season
New Veterans Memorial coming to Riverside Park next year

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Northside of La Crosse lights up the sky for the holiday season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- At Copeland Park, the north side of La Crosse is lighting up the sky. Community members were invited to Copeland Park to watch the annual tree lighting and fireworks by the La Crosse Skyrockers. There were also complimentary hot dogs, cookies, hot chocolate, cookies, and s’mores. Event organizers say it’s a great way for community members...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Onalaska, WI
La Crosse, WI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helpers#Charity#Gruw#News 8#Ifeed
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

How to cook a turkey, according to kids

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Many have their favorite recipe for making the perfect Thanksgiving bird, but we decided to ask students at State Road Elementary how they would cook a turkey. Recent News Headlines from 8 News Now. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Kriskindlmarkt opens in Sparta for holiday season

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – The 7th annual Kriskindlmarkt is now open for shoppers. The market runs four weekends in Sparta’s Mueller Square. Along with gifts, there’s traditional German food, glühwein, and live entertainment. Vendors change daily, so there’s always something new to see. This is the first year that the...
SPARTA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Small businesses across the state hope to see boost from Shop Small Wisconsin

PRAIRIE DU CHEIN, Wis. (WKBT)- Across the state, local businesses and community members are participating in Shop Small Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers is encouraging everyone to support local businesses for the event. Members of his cabinet will be shopping at locally owned businesses across the state. Many of the businesses that will be visited received Main Street Bounceback grants and...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holidays in the Park in Holmen supports Boys and Girls Club

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) – You can practice your tree decorating skills and help some local kids during a ‘Tree Trimming Contest.’ The Holmen Area Rotary Club is hosting ‘Holidays in the Park’. It will raise funds for the Holmen Boys and Girls Club. Companies, organizations and families can show off their tree decorating skill by purchasing one of the 75...
HOLMEN, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
651
Followers
478
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy