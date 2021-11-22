ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambridge, PA

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge Home

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County. Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said. Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29,...

beavercountyradio.com

Three Females Arrested Early Sunday Morning in Ambridge

Story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News Correspondent. (Ambridge, Pa.) Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca reported on Monday morning, November 22, 2021, that three females were arrested following shots being fired and a possible home invasion at 59 Economy Village in the borough. When Police arrived on the scene it was determined the suspects left the area, and minor injuries were sustained by the victims in the home. Police also reported that there were multiple gunshots fired, and the three suspects were identified. The females charged were: Haley N. Owen 29, Precious L. McCracken 29, and Zaynah A, Dye, 23, each female was charged with one count of burglary, two felony counts of aggravated assault, three felony counts of one propulsion of missiles, two counts of recklessly endangering . The defendants are lodged in the Beaver County Jail.
AMBRIDGE, PA
