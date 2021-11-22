ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha schools cancel class but keep doors open

By Adriana Mendez
 5 days ago
Schools across the Waukesha school district are closed for learning but the doors are open to help students and staff process Sunday evenings tragic events in downtown Waukesha.

Deputy superintendent Joe Koch Said multiple students we’re participating in the Christmas Parade when an SUV plowed through the crowd. To help students and staff process and cope with the tragic events, the district has counselors on hand at all school locations.

“We felt it would be important to have our doors open and be there for our kids and staff and community that did need support,” said Koch.

As a community comes together to try to process why, Koch said it’s important to support one another and hold your loved ones a little tighter

“Hug your loved ones, stay close to your family, support your neighbor, support each other,” said Koch.

Koch said they will assess the situation on Monday afternoon and decide sometime Monday evening weather school will be open on Tuesday

TMJ4 News

Public health officials offer advice for Thanksgiving Day gatherings

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (NBC 26) — With Thanksgiving day gatherings just around the corner, local health care leaders are reminding everyone that new cases of COVID-19 are likely going to increase following the holiday. On Tuesday, public health officials share what you should be considering if you're meeting up with others to celebrate the season.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
