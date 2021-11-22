Hoo-hoo-hoo’s there? Deputies rescue owl tangled in soccer net at Hays HS

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office made a save of their own at the Hays High School soccer fields on Nov. 19.

Two deputies freed a Great Horned Owl that was tangled in one of the goals, and with the help of another person, they were able to cut the net wrapped around the owl’s legs, neck and wings. The owl flew away unharmed “into the evening sunset,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Texas A&M Agrilife Research “Breeding Bird Atlas,” the Great Horned Owl population in Texas “appears to be very good,” and can be found all over Texas. Owls, in general, are nocturnal, but the atlas says Great Horned Owl often hunt during the daytime on cloudy days.

