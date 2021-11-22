ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

More than 17,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan since Friday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were more than 17,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Michigan on Monday. As of Nov. 22, there were a total of 1,259,261...

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Why is COVID so bad in Michigan right now?

DETROIT – Michigan’s fourth wave has reached a new height. Our 7-day moving new case average is now 7,353 -- the highest we’ve recorded for the entire pandemic. But why? Why is Michigan experiencing this large and extended surge now?. Experts believe there are many potential factors at play. Children...
5 million Michiganders are vaccinated and COVID is surging. Here’s why

A year ago, Michigan was averaging nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases a day and more than 3,700 people were hospitalized with the disease. “We are in the worst moment of this pandemic to date,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Nov. 15, 2020, before ordering sweeping restrictions in an attempt to stem the spread.
Minnesota's northern, central counties see worst of COVID surge

ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans hospitalized for COVID-19 again broke 2021 records Tuesday, Nov. 16, as the state's outbreak remained among the worst in the United States. Data released by the state health department Tuesday show 1,348 hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness and 10,913 newly reported infections. Meanwhile,...
This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
Northern Michigan hospitals wrestle with full beds as Michigan becomes COVID hotspot

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- According to the latest report from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan is the worst COVID hotspot in the nation. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said COVID patients in hospitals rose by nearly 50% in the past month with more than 3,000 COVID patients, nearly a fifth of which are in ICU beds, across the state.
Fourth COVID Wave Arrives in Northwest Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY – Amid spiraling COVID-19 cases across Michigan and nationwide news that regulators had opened vaccine boosters for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech shots to anyone 18 and older, Oneupweb employees showed up to roll up their sleeves. The idea came about simply enough: company CEO and Owner Fernando Meza...
Two area COVID deaths confirmed

COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday. Tuesday data is often higher than a normal single-day report because it includes numbers from the weekend and Monday. In Blue Earth County, the death involved a person in their early 80’s, while...
Michigan top COVID hotspot in nation

Michigan is among the top hotspots for COVID-19 in terms of case rate. On Tuesday, the Detroit Free Press reported the state had the highest seven-day case rate with 503.8 cases per 100,000. By Wednesday, Michigan had fallen to second place with 536.5 cases per 100,000 as Minnesota took the lead with 556.5 cases per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
