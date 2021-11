The growing number of McLennan County children in foster care face an increasingly critical shortage of placement options, compounding already difficult circumstances. With the shortage known and with a change approaching in the way the state manages the foster care system, 42 community members recently gathered for the first meeting of the Families & Foster Care Coalition. They hope to improve coordination among service organizations in the area and to prepare together for the state’s upcoming shift.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO