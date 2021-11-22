ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Please Enable JavaScript

Cincinnati CityBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.citybeat.com is using a security service for protection...

www.citybeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Where Are Travis and Gregory McMichael Now?

In February 2020, an unarmed 25-year-old Ahmaud Marquez Arbery was jogging through Satilla Shores, a neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia, when he was pursued and shot to death by three local men. One of them had filmed the incident, yet it still took nationwide cries of outrage over racial injustice and about ten weeks for the investigators to make the arrests. After more than a year, though, as examined on ABC’s ’20/20,’ Gregory McMichael, his son Travis, and William “Roddie” Bryan, have finally faced the law. So, here’s what we know of the father-son duo now.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Gossip

Thomas Wells, Former X Factor Star, Dead After Horrifying Accident

The world of reality television is in mourning. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other well-known singing competitions back in the day, died on November 13, his wife Jessica has confirmed on Facebook. He was 46 years old. "I feel like it's not real but I know...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Colorado PD faces internal investigation 'for letting armed kidnapping gang KEEP innocent man they abducted from his home to extort his family' after sharing clip of the capture on INSTAGRAM

A Colorado police department faces an internal investigation after they let an armed kidnapping gang keep an innocent man they abducted from his home to extort the victim's family. On November 4 Brandon Sharp, 34, William Holland, 40, and three other men stormed 25-year old Jose Salguero-Martinez' apartment in Aurora...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Don't just deactivate your Facebook account. Delete it permanently

People's opinions about Facebook are a mixed bag. For some, the social media site is an essential tool for keeping in touch with friends and family around the globe, interacting with common-interest groups and getting news. But others see Facebook in terms of privacy violations, political brawling, damaging misinformation and other content that could be harmful to teens. Now known as Meta, Facebook has a new name but the same old problems. Whatever your reasons for wanting to cancel your account, we'll tell you below what steps to follow.
INTERNET
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Disabled actor given full body search at airport after scanner confused by ‘lack of arms’

A disabled actor and activist says she was given a full body search at Manchester Airport after the security scanner was “thrown” by her “lack of arms”.Melissa Johns, who has previously starred in Coronation Street, was born without a right forearm – a fact that she says confused the airport machinery.“Had to have a full body search at Manchester Airport. Machine couldn’t detect my body as I don’t have four full limbs,” she tweeted following the experience.“It was thrown by my lack of arms so went off on one. “Discriminated against by a robot… What a time to be alive.”Had...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama woods

An Alabama sheriff is trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods. The packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "I currently have a...
ALABAMA STATE
Anita Durairaj

A rare medical case of the woman with 4 legs

Myrtle CorbinPicture by Charles Eisenmann; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. It was a very rare medical case but Josephine Myrtle Corbin was born in 1868 as a dipygus. The dipygus is the rarest case of conjoined twinning where the parasitic twin is completely enclosed in the body of the healthy twin. The result is a severe congenital deformity where the legs and pelvis become duplicated.
CBS Pittsburgh

‘I Was Terrified:’ Woman Recalls Stranger Following Her Car For Miles

By: Erika Stanish WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – A Washington County woman is warning other drivers to be aware of their surroundings after she says she was followed by a man she didn’t know or recognize. Kodi Cimani said she was delivering food to her aunt on Thanksgiving when a man suddenly pulled up right behind her near the Washington Mall. “They were high beaming me and I’m like, ‘What does this person want?’” Cimani said. Cimani said that’s when she realized the man was following her. “So, I went to a stoplight, and I pretended like I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
BBC

Trio 'organised mail order gun service' via Coventry Airport

Three men have been jailed for importing illegal firearms into the UK hidden in the post and trying to sell them, the National Crime Agency says. Officers found two semi-automatic pistols and bullets in a parcel disguised as car parts at Coventry Airport in January last year. The parcel, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy