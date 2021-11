Local man Greg E. Waters died of heart failure Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Spring, TX.

Greg graduated from Atascadero High. He spent many days trimming trees throughout SLO county. He leaves his aunt and uncle, the Eddings, many cousins, the Cates family, and the Bjornson family from the area.

We will all miss Greg. Services were held at McNutt Funeral Home in Conroe, TX, at 2:00 pm on November 19, 2021.