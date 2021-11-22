Weston man charged after allegedly sexually abusing young girl in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. — A Weston man has been charged after allegedly sexually abusing a female minor in Lewis County.

On Oct. 24, officers with the Weston Police Department responded to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in reference to a complaint of sexual abuse, according to a criminal complaint.

Eli Villers

Officers then spoke to a woman who said that in the early morning hours of that same day, she woke up to “rustling in bed,” officers said.

When the woman looked, she saw Eli Villers, 28, of Weston, laying in the bed with a juvenile female whose “pants were off,” according to the complaint.

Later that day, the girl told the woman that Villers “pulled her pants down then pulled his pants down while in bed,” and that he inappropriately touched her during that time, officers said.

The juvenile told Villers to stop, but he instead began touching himself inappropriately; during an interview with deputies, Villers stated “it was possible he could have touched [the juvenile] by mistake,” according to the complaint.

In an incident from May 11, Villers is also accused of requesting explicit images from a juvenile female in Monongalia County, and when asked about the requests, Villers “admitted he sent the messages and advised he was intoxicated at the time,” according to a separate criminal complaint from Monongalia County.

Villers is charged with sexual abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

