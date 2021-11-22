Target will no longer open its doors on Thanksgiving

T arget's doors will no longer be open on Thanksgiving Day, with the retail giant making a pandemic measure a permanent policy.

Target , along with other major retailers, did not open on Thanksgiving Day in 2020 to limit crowd numbers, and that move turned out to be a good one financially.

Holiday sales grew by roughly 8.2% in 2020, the National Retail Federation reported, and that number might grow another 10.5% in 2021.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO WAUKESHA BLOODSHED

"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a letter to company employees.

"You don't have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you'll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won't 'get back to' when the pandemic finally subsides," he added.

Target is reportedly the first major retailer to make a Thanksgiving Day closure official, but other retailers might follow suit.

Macy's, Kohl's, and Walmart will all be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to a report.

Online shopping is one reason this trend could become a permanent policy for America's retailers , said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics.

"With all these online shopping opportunities, is it really necessary to open on Thanksgiving?" he asked.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Target's distribution and call centers will remain open on Thanksgiving, and employees there will receive holiday pay.

Washington Examiner Videos