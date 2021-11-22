ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Target will no longer open its doors on Thanksgiving

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCRbq_0d48FyeJ00


T arget's doors will no longer be open on Thanksgiving Day, with the retail giant making a pandemic measure a permanent policy.

Target , along with other major retailers, did not open on Thanksgiving Day in 2020 to limit crowd numbers, and that move turned out to be a good one financially.

Holiday sales grew by roughly 8.2% in 2020, the National Retail Federation reported, and that number might grow another 10.5% in 2021.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO WAUKESHA BLOODSHED

"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a letter to company employees.

"You don't have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you'll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won't 'get back to' when the pandemic finally subsides," he added.

Target is reportedly the first major retailer to make a Thanksgiving Day closure official, but other retailers might follow suit.

Macy's, Kohl's, and Walmart will all be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to a report.

Online shopping is one reason this trend could become a permanent policy for America's retailers , said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics.

"With all these online shopping opportunities, is it really necessary to open on Thanksgiving?" he asked.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Target's distribution and call centers will remain open on Thanksgiving, and employees there will receive holiday pay.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Holiday Sales#Target#Social Media#Macy#Retail Metrics#Washington Examiner
CBS LA

‘No Employees Showing Up Today’: Customers Who Prepaid For Thanksgiving Meals At Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market Find The Store Closed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B. Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door. “No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said. Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Theses Are The Only 26 Sears Stories Left In America

Sears was founded in 1892. At that time it was known as Sears, Roebuck which included the names of its two founders. One of its earliest successes was in the mail order catalog business. However, over time it built so many stores that it was the largest retailer in America in the late 1980s. Sears […]
RETAIL
Reuters

U.S. Black Friday shoppers tapered online splurge, as some returned to stores

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. shoppers spent slightly less online during Black Friday this year, with many venturing back to physical stores despite coronavirus fears, tight supplies, and retailers' efforts to encourage earlier holiday purchases. For the first time ever, spending online during Black Friday - traditionally...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Axios

Black Friday in-store shopping up from 2020 but trails pre-pandemic levels

More shoppers flocked to stores on Black Friday this year compared to last, but online shopping was lower than expected, according to data from Friday. Driving the news: Online shopping was on the lower end of what was expected, largely because people had been ringing up their shopping carts earlier in the year in an effort to skirt potential supply chain issues, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.
RETAIL
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
AFP

On 'Black Friday,' many US consumers have already shopped

"Black Friday" has kicked off in the United States with companies offering a new batch of "doorbuster" sales and promotions to early holiday shoppers, but online data show that consumers have been spending big for weeks. Before retailers opened their doors early Friday morning, e-commerce shoppers in the United States had already spent $76 billion since early November, up more than 20 percent from the year-ago period, according to data from software company Adobe.
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Miami

Major Retailers Roll Back Thanksgiving Day Shopping And Close For The Holiday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving is here and that means after the Turkey comes shopping, Black Friday shopping. Unlike previous years, many major retailers are closed on Thanksgiving this year, which shouldn’t be a problem because most early Black Friday sales are available online, and some are available before Thanksgiving. Whether its post pandemic staffing issues or the popularity of simply shopping online, the major retailers say they’re  closing on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees time to spend with family. So to help with your holiday shopping, here’s a list of many major retailers Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours. Aldi – Closed on Thanksgiving...
SHOPPING
WATE

Ready for holiday shopping? Check out these Thanksgiving 2021 deals now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re able to get a minute away from your family and the Thanksgiving festivities, be sure to check out the early Black Friday deals. Stores are rolling out sales earlier this year, and with possible shopping delays, it’s a great idea to get a jump […]
SHOPPING
CBS Baltimore

Shoppers Across Maryland Return To Stores For Black Friday As Retailers Face Supply, Staffing Challenges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Maryland shoppers returned to brick and mortar stores for Black Friday in search of deals. Amber Dupre was among them. She picked up a new tv at the Timonium Best Buy. “I got this tv for $549, and it’s usually like $1000,” Dupre told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “I haven’t seen any arguments. somebody just gave me their parking space, so I was like, ‘Today is going to be a good day.’” Shoppers were back out in force in Maryland this #BlackFriday. We’ll look at the challenges for retailers from supply issues to staffing shortages on CBSN Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
179K+
Followers
55K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy