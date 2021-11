A new board game based on the first three Mega Man games is available for pre-order now. Blacklist Games has announced Mega Man Adventures, a new cooperative board game that can be played as either in standalone sessions or as part of a larger campaign. Players will control Mega Man, Proto Man, Rush, or Roll as they make their way through various stages. Each player plays two Action cards on their turn, one that controls their character directly and one that provides other players with bonus abilities. Each stage has various obstacles and enemies to overcome using actions – some enemies can be defeated by a single action, while others require a more tricky string of combos. At the end of each level is a Robot Master with a unique scheme of attack. Defeating the Robot Master will give players its signature weapon and bring them one step closer to defeating Dr. Wily.

HOBBIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO