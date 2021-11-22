Wolf Administration announces $1.2 billion American Rescue Act-funded plan to better serve residents in their communities
HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced the spending plan for approximately $1.2 billion in American Rescue Plan Act federal funding to support Medicaid’s home and community-based services (HCBS) system throughout the commonwealth, allowing more Pennsylvanians the access to critical services in their communities. The temporary funding...therecord-online.com
Comments / 12