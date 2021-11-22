ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rape and murder of nine-year-old girl from 1959 is finally solved by DNA

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LetTB_0d48DzSc00

The rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Spokane, Washington , in 1959 has been solved thanks to advanced DNA technology.

Authorities said last week that Candy Rogers was raped and murdered by a man 11 years her senior in March 1959 after disappearing from her home.

She was selling campfire mints in her Spokane’s West Central neighbourhood but failed to return.

Her body was found roughly two weeks later and her killer, John Reigh Hoff, was never found responsible. He died in 1970.

The police department in Spokane said in a press release on Friday that he was a US Army soldier and stationed at the Fairchild Air Force base in Spokane County when the incident took place in 1959.

The 20-year-old was, however, arrested in 1961 for “2nd degree with intent to rob” after a woman was found tied-up and strangled,

The investigation into Candy’s death had been described by Spokane authorities as the “Mount Everest” case because it was so difficult to solve before the evolution of DNA technologies.

Earlier this year, the department was invited to take a semen sample from Candy’s body to a DNA laboratory in Texas, which found him among the three possible suspects.

The two others were his brothers, who were childless.

Mr Reigh Hoff’s daughter cooperated with police investigators and following the exhumation of his body, the department was able to confirm  that it was 25 quintillion (18 zeroes) times more likely to be his DNA than another person.

Sgt Zac Storment said time spent investigating the murder was not “measured in hours, this is measured in careers.”

“It took the determination of a community, the evolution of technology, and the perseverance of generations of detectives to finally solve the mystery surrounding the horrific killing of Candy Rogers,” the department said in the press release.

“Sixty-two years later there is finally some semblance of closure.”

Comments / 5

Becka Glass
5d ago

May this child's family find peace after all these years ... DNA speaks loud & clear .

Reply(1)
7
Related
WATE

Knoxville man found guilty of raping girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man will spend at least the next 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing the 11-year-old daughter of the woman he was dating. Joshua Steven Sullivan, 40, was found guilty in Knox County Criminal Court of two counts of rape of a child and one count each of attempted rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
Oxygen

3 Guilty In Killing Of 12-Year-Old Girl That Shook New Orleans

Three men have pleaded guilty in connection with a summer shooting that left a 12-year-old New Orleans girl dead and outraged a city already struggling with a rise in murders. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported that the parents of Todriana Peters were in the courtroom Wednesday when the three men pleaded guilty. One man, Pernell Young, admitted to opening fire during the May 30 shooting outside a graduation party while prosecutors said the other two — 18-year-old Marcus Venible, and 19-year-old Tyrese Riley — were not shooters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Raping 2 Minor Sisters, Impregnating 16-Year-Old

A 35-year-old man in Delta State, Nigeria, has been arrested for raping two minor sisters and impregnating one of them, authorities said. The suspect was identified as Jude Nduka, a resident of Obi Onuwe Street behind Kowen Plaza, Asaba. He is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister, whose names were not disclosed in a police release obtained by Sahara Reporters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The body went unnoticed for a year. Now a father claims it was justice for his trafficked daughter: What happened to Andrew Sorensen?

The abandoned car had been parked near Dane Massie’s home in Northeast Spokane, Washington, for about four days when he and his friend decided to go check it out, hoping to learn why his dogs kept running over to it.As they approached, the men were met by an overwhelming stench.“It smelled like death,” Mr Massie told local news station KXLY.They traced the odour to a body crammed in the trunk of the Honda Accord.The body was identified as 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen, who police say had been left to rot in the car for nearly a year before Mr Massie’s discovery...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Dna#Evolution#Mount Everest#Us Army#The Fairchild Air Force#Candy
Daily Beast

Pregnant Woman Sent Frantic Texts to Friend Just Before Murder

A pregnant woman in Texas sent a series of ominous texts to friends and family minutes before she was fatally shot in the face in the middle of a street. Authorities in Houston are now searching for 25-year-old Cavanna Smith’s boyfriend, who they believe murdered her last month soon after finding out that she was pregnant.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Nine-year-old girl saves family by unlocking father’s phone using his face

A nine-year-old allegedly saved her family from carbon monoxide poisoning after unlocking her father’s iPhone with his face to call 911. Jayline Barbosa Brandão told WFXT-TV that she was asleep when she heard her father calling for help and struggling to breathe last week.Her mother, meanwhile, was already unconscious after suspecting a migraine – and awoke in an ambulance after Jayline called 911. In total, five members of the family were reportedly taken to hospital. The nine-year-old held her father’s iPhone to his face to to unlock it – allowing her to phone for an ambulance, and save her family....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police start dig in search for girl who vanished 21 years ago

Detectives are set to begin digging an area of land in connection with the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl from a care home more than 20 years ago.Sarah Benford was last seen in the Kettering area of Northamptonshire on 6 April 2000, before a murder probe was launched three years later.Northamptonshire Police said they would begin excavating a 70-metre by 70-metre area in the town after receiving “significant intelligence”.A number of suspects have been arrested since Ms Benford’s disappearance, and searches have been conducted in Kettering, London and Wales, but nobody has ever been charged.On Monday, following intelligence obtained by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing 16-year-old girl rescued after using TikTok hand signals for distress

A missing 16-year-old girl was rescued after using TikTok hand signals to warn a motorist she was in distress, police say.Police in Kentucky say that they pulled over and arrested James Brick after someone in the car behind his truck recognised the hand gestures and called 911.Mr Brick, 61, was charged with unlawful imprisonment after being stopped in Laurel County, Kentucky, with the missing youngster in his back seat.During the investigation, deputies say they also located a phone in Mr Brick’s possession that allegedly portrayed a juvenile female in a sexual manner, and he was also charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Suspect Michael Buckley Allegedly Met 11-Year-Old Girl Online, Was Tracked After Amber Alert Through Cellphone

(CBS4) – Investigators arrested Michael Buckley, 30, in connection with the case of an 11-year-old girl who was the focus of a community-wide search out of Westminster earlier in the week that triggered an Amber Alert. According to his arrest warrant, Buckley was tracked back to his home in Littleton and will be charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Michael Buckley (credit: Westminster Police) “I noticed a whole load of police outside of our house,” one neighbor said. According to the court documents, the young girl was found with him the day after she...
LITTLETON, CO
International Business Times

Remains Of Two Sisters Missing For Six Years Found; Mother Arrested

A Pennsylvania mother and her partner have been arrested after police found the alleged remains of two young sisters at a property. The sisters have been missing since 2015. Old Lycoming Township Police found the bodies of Jasmine Snyder, 4, and Nicole Snyder, 6, in the backyard of their mother Marie Snyder's house at 653 Livermore Road, Williamsport.
PUBLIC SAFETY
peakofohio.com

Missing 7-Year-Old Girl from Kenton Found Alive!

A missing 7-year-old Kenton girl was found alive last night. Law enforcement found Trinity Hurt in a home on Township Road 180. The break came when investigators followed up on a lead from a school resource officer, which led them to where Trinity was. She was reported missing Thursday morning...
KENTON, OH
The Oregonian

In 1959, 9-year-old girl disappeared while selling Camp Fire Girls mints; now, detectives have solved the mystery

SPOKANE — Police in eastern Washington say they have solved the slaying of a 9-year-old girl, 62 years after the crime occurred. The Spokane Police Department used advanced DNA analysis, forensic genealogy and traditional detective work to name John Reigh Hoff as the killer of young Candice “Candy” Elaine Rogers in 1959. Hoff died in 1970.
SPOKANE, WA
insideedition.com

Cold Case Murder of 9-Year-Old Candy Rogers Solved After 62 Years

Nine-year-old Candy Rogers was selling campfire mints when she disappeared. Sixteen days later her body was found. She had been raped and strangled to death with her own clothes. The year was 1959, making it one of the oldest cold cases in Washington State, according to the Spokane Police Department.
SPOKANE, WA
The Independent

The Independent

354K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy