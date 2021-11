Eminem made a brief cameo as “White Boy” Rick Wershe, while Snoop Dogg co-starred as Pastor Swift in Sunday's episode, directed by executive producer 50 Cent. The episode also featured Detroit rapper Kash Doll and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., who raps in real life and stars as his father Big Meech on BMF. “That’s the power of hip-hop,” showrunner Randy Huggins tells TVLine. “Tell me when five hip-hop stars have been on one episodic drama? You can’t, because it’s never been done. The fact that we had 50 Cent directing? Come on. That’s huge. And he used his connections to pull in his boy Eminem. We’re making history here.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO