4 Black men exonerated more than 70 years after being wrongly accused of raping a White teen girl

By Sara Weisfeldt
CNN
 5 days ago
(CNN) — The families of the "Groveland Four" got some closure Monday after Florida officially cleared four young Black men wrongly accused of raping a 17-year-old White girl in 1949. Circuit Court Judge Heidi Davis in Lake County, Florida, granted the State's motion to posthumously dismiss the indictments of...

Comments / 18

Tamra Morris
5d ago

Exactly!!!! Whites have never been honest people....and they wonder why we don't back down.... they are nothing but a plague to our people and other ethnicities as well...thier......Systematic Racism is real!! History has taught us time and time again....racist whites are the down fall of America and the human race as a whole.... having such a racist outlook and ego causes wars, turmoil, pain, oppression, poverty, an most of all death🤨....The PROOF IS IN THE PUDDING🎯

Reply(2)
8
Mike Clark
5d ago

crazy they probably not the only ones either...Theres others that had been convicted

Reply(1)
7
Marie Green
5d ago

The police and the judge probably knew all along they were innocent. I bet there are not any white people in jail and are innocent.

Reply
2
