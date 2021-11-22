Lake Land Lady Lakers Route to Victory Ring Ceremony

The Lady Lakers played host to the Jamestown Jayhawks and suffered their first defeat of the season, 75-67. With the defeat, the Lakers fall to 3-1 on the season. Right from the start of the game, Lakeland did not seem to have it's typical energy level. They worked hard and still led at the end of both the 1st and 2nd quarters; but it was clear that they just did not have things going their way in the first half. After halftime, Lakeland continued to struggle to put plays together and their shooting went cold. Unfortunately, while they struggled to hit open shots offensively, they gave up some layups on the defensive ends and were just unable to overcome their mistakes.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO