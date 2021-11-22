ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lake Land Lady Lakers Route to Victory Ring Ceremony

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake Land women’s basketball team received their 2021 NJCAA Division II national championship rings this past Saturday. The Laker’s impressive route to victory includes a record season with an overall record of 25-2. While at nationals, the Lady Lakers were averaging 65...

