Lake Land Lady Lakers Route to Victory Ring Ceremony

Lake Land College Athletics issued the following announcement on Nov. 21. The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) recognized many Lake Land College Student Athletes and teams during the 2020-21 season for both athletic and academic accomplishments. The Lake Land College Softball, Volleyball, Women’s Basketball and Baseball teams each earned 2021 NJCAA Academic Team awards. To be recognized as an NJCAA Academic Team, all team members must have a collective GPA of 3.00 or more. Many individual athletes earned the 2021 NJCAA All-Academic First Team title, in which case the athlete took at least 24 credit hours and maintained a 4.00 GPA. These individuals include Men’s Basketball team member Isaiah May (Belleville), Softball team members Rachel Kaufman (Seymour, IN) and McKenzee Davee (Mattoon) and Volleyball team member Kelsi Geltz (Newton). From the Baseball team, Bryan Belo (Algonquin), Keegan Garis (Crystal Lake), Caleb Hurst (Charleston) and Jacob Spitz (Mattoon) earned the title.
