Feel gratitude when you flip a light switch or turn on a faucet. When you visit your doctor, smile and thank them. Give to someone going without and appreciate what you have. It’s easy to get lost in today’s frenzy and forget to be thankful. Every holiday season we’re reminded to count our blessings or put ourselves in another’s shoes. It’s a time to reflect on what we have, not what we want. We’re supposed to offer kind words and open hearts. Shouldn’t we always do that?

SOCIETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO