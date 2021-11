The Bayou Classic usually delivers. While both teams didn’t have the seasons they wanted, Bayou Classic fans got the exciting kind of game they want. Four lead changes, big offensive plays, big defensive plays and a result in doubt until the final two seconds. It was a sour end for the Jaguars, who had shown some incremental defensive improvement only to have it blow up in their faces with their third game allowing at least 500 yards. Grambling closed the year on a high note after a 4-11 record, including the spring season. The teams finished with identical records overall and in conference this season and can look with anticipation to the next Classic a year from now.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO