Xbox has announced their list of games coming to Game Pass for the second half of November. Titles you will be able to enjoy are:. When an immense mining ship, the USG Ishimura, encounters a mysterious alien artifact in a remote star system, its communications with Earth are mysteriously cut off. Engineer Isaac Clarke is sent to repair the communications array but arrives to find a living nightmare infected by an ancient alien scourge. Clarke’s mission becomes one of survival as he fights to save himself, and to return the artifact. Play Dead Space with Cloud Gaming via EA Play.

FIFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO