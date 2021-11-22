ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview with Dr. Bernd Wollschlaeger – The Definitive Rap [audio]

By Israel News Talk Radio
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Wollschlaeger, who grew up as a Catholic in Bamburg Germany, is the author of “A German Life: Against All Odds...

www.jewishpress.com

The Jewish Press

Searching for a Unhappy Israeli – Lighten Up! [audio]

This week Steve and Matt discuss the NY Times comical search for unhappy Israelis, Syrian Jews from New York return to Syria. For Dental work? Ground breaking marriage in the conservative Jewish movement and how to lose your Jew card.
SYRIA
deephouseamsterdam.com

[Interview] LEYZEN

LEYZEN is a mysterious figure that landed on planet Earth only communicating through vibrational waves. It introduces itself to the world through music. We don’t know who is LEYZEN, but its music speaks for itself. We caught up with LEYZEN to talk about his new release on mobilee. Hey LEYZEN,...
MUSIC
The Jewish Press

Jeremy Gimpel’s Al Hanisim (Official Music Video)

Before you watch the video, please take a moment and sit down. This took me three years to produce. I hope you enjoy it. This melody came to me as I celebrated Hanukah for the first on the Farm. Tehila and I had just moved with our six kids alone to edges of Jewish settlement in Eastern Gush Etzion. We didn’t have an electrical line, needed a compost toilet, had no kitchen and no security system or military presence near us. We were all alone in the dark of the winter nights lighting our Hanukah candles. It demanded a new level of courage in our lives. This is a melody of finding the courage in our lives.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judaism#Catholic#Nazi#Israeli#Idf#Medical
The Jewish Press

Money Collapse – Is It Coming? – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

B. Texit – Could Texas separate from the Union? – an what about other states?. c. Growing alliance — “Western Quad?” New international alliances that you need to know about. -with guest:. Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter.
ECONOMY
The Jewish Press

Bar-Ilan U Scholar Wins Award for Book on Early Resistance to Rashi’s Torah Commentary

Prof. Eric Lawee of Bar-Ilan University’s Zalman Shamir Bible Department is the finalist in the prestigious Jordan Schnitzer Book Awards competition of the Association for Jewish Studies for 2021. Prof. Lawee’s book “Rashi’s Commentary on the Torah: Canonization and Resistance in the Reception of a Jewish Classic” (Oxford University Press) is being recognized in the Medieval and Early Modern Jewish History and Culture category.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Jewish Press

Yud Tes Kislev – Liberation Of The Alter Rebbe

The 19th of Kislev marks the anniversary of Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Ladi’s (the Alter Rebbe’s) release from prison in czarist Russia in the year 5559 (1798). This was not just a personal liberation; rather, it heralded a new era in the dissemination of Chasidus and is thus known as the “Rosh Hashanah of Chasidus.”
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Arab Media Condemn Samuel’s Tomb Menorah in Effort to Erase Jewish History

On Thursday, the official Palestinian Authority news agency WAFA circulated the picture above under the headline “Israeli settlers erect menorah on Islamic mosque near Jerusalem.” We found hundreds of re-published versions of this story everywhere in the Arab media, all repeating one central lie: Israeli settlers today erected a huge menorah on the roof of a historical mosque in the village of Nabi Samwil, northwest of Jerusalem.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Chanukah and Gender Energy: Is There a Connection? – The Science of Kabbalah [audio]

Gender fluidity seems to be the conversation of the day. We are continually being confronted with concepts that seem to go against what we learn from the sages of Judaism who in fact talked about such issues. While there are physical genders like male and female there are also masculine and feminine energies that exist. You would be surprised, but there is in fact a connection between these energies and Chanukah. Learn how to elevate and purify the world through the light and energies of Chanukah.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Bennett Blunders Big on Twitter

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chose a particularly inopportune moment to enrage disgruntled voters. Though a member of his staff was likely responsible for the extremely poor judgment call, Bennett is the one in whose name the move was made. Its subsequent reversal after an outcry, then, proved insufficient. The...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Going to University in Israel – Returning Home [audio]

Natalie begins the show reflecting on her oldest child’s birthday, and how her children has really been fully raised in Israel. Natalie’s first guest is Freida Katz, a young woman from Texas who came to Israel on a Gap Year program and decided to stay…Freida is now attending the University of Ariel and discusses how she made that decision and what college life is like in Israel. Next up, Zezy Fuld who catches us up on life in Beit Shemesh, finding a new job, and more.
EDUCATION
The Jewish Press

Limits to ‘Chochmah beGoyim?’

For those of us who believe that there is much to be gained from, ‘chochmah begoyim’ – and that this even extends to philosophy and the humanities – the upcoming holiday of Chanukah can paradoxically be a dark time. With its central theme of the fight against Greek culture, many detractors of openness towards use this holiday as an excuse to militate against any but the most rudimentary and/or value free knowledge from the outside world. After all, many – if obviously, not all – of the Jewish Hellenists at the time of Chanukah were Orthodox. Though they kept the commandments and espoused loyalty to the Torah, their admiration for ideas outside of Judaism apparently went too far.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Letters To The Editor

Avi Ciment’s article “It All Begins With ‘Hello’” (perspectives, Nov. 5) really resonated with me. We moved to a neighborhood last summer in which no one says Shabbat shalom. But we make it our business to say it to everyone we pass. Sometimes we get a response back, sometimes we’re just looked at. Either way, we will continue to say hello, Shabbat shalom. It’s the neighbourly thing to do.
SOCIETY
The Jewish Press

TORAH SHORTS: Daily Seductions: Parshat Vayeshev

Joseph, who was sold by his brothers as a slave, ends up serving in the house of Potiphar, a powerful minister in Pharaoh’s empire. By biblical accounts, Joseph was extremely handsome and his good looks attracted the attention of Potiphar’s wife who attempted to seduce him on a daily basis.
RELIGION
Cult of Mac

Dr. Brain slips deeper into a memory meltdown [Apple TV+ recap]

Apple TV+’s exciting new South Korean sci-fi series Dr. Brain dives into the past this week to discover mistakes, regrets and murder. Brain-syncing scientist Sewon Koh starts to understand that, though he’s at the center of a conspiracy, his own guilt is much more relevant to the crimes in question than he initially considered. It is, after all, not illegal to be a bad husband. But when your negligence leads to kidnapping, murder and fraud, it’s too late to say sorry.
TV & VIDEOS
The Jewish Press

Popular Jewish Dating Returns After Covid Hiatus

Soon By You, the popular YouTube fictional series about Modern Orthodox dating in New York City celebrated its return from Covid hiatus with a special screening of its latest episode at the Jewish Community Center of Manhattan on Sunday. Fans had the opportunity to speak with the cast members and...
TV & VIDEOS
The Jewish Press

In Memory Of Eliyahu David Kay, z”l

On the surface, both of them were educators. The cursed terrorist Fadi Abu-Shkhaydam taught religious studies at the Islamic Rashidiya school in East Jerusalem. Eliyahu Kay, on the other hand, worked as a guide at the Western Wall. What an unfathomable difference between a religion of death and a religion of life.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Uptick In Terror Before Chanukah

In the past few days there have been several devastating terrorist attacks in Israel, Rachmana l’tzlan. Two of these attacks occurred in the Old City. One of them right near the Kotel HaMa’aravi, the holiest place on earth!. How can this happen? What is the message? Why now? Why there?...
RELIGION

