Money Collapse – Is It Coming? – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

By Israel News Talk Radio
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

The Jewish Press

Chanukah and Gender Energy: Is There a Connection? – The Science of Kabbalah [audio]

Gender fluidity seems to be the conversation of the day. We are continually being confronted with concepts that seem to go against what we learn from the sages of Judaism who in fact talked about such issues. While there are physical genders like male and female there are also masculine and feminine energies that exist. You would be surprised, but there is in fact a connection between these energies and Chanukah. Learn how to elevate and purify the world through the light and energies of Chanukah.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Obfuscation Powers Of The Yetzer Hara

When Yaakov wrestled with the malach, the angel, we know the identity of Yaakov’s antagonist. He was the angel of Eisav. He is also otherwise known as Samo’el or, as the chasidim say in short, the samach/mem. Samo’el has other aliases. He is known as the malach hamaves and indeed, when the s’hvatim abandoned Yaakov as he crossed the ford of Yabbok, the malach hamaves tried to collect him. However, the Torah testifies, “He saw that he couldn’t prevail over Yaakov,” as we are taught, “Yaakov Avinu lo meis – Yaakov Avinu never died,” because he was the man of Torah. As it further states about Yaakov, he was the “The complete man who dwelled in the [Torah] tents (of Shem and Ever).” Therefore, the simple reason why this malach is called Samo’el is because he is the sam-Keil, the poison of G-d, the instrument that brings death to mankind.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Going to University in Israel – Returning Home [audio]

Natalie begins the show reflecting on her oldest child’s birthday, and how her children has really been fully raised in Israel. Natalie’s first guest is Freida Katz, a young woman from Texas who came to Israel on a Gap Year program and decided to stay…Freida is now attending the University of Ariel and discusses how she made that decision and what college life is like in Israel. Next up, Zezy Fuld who catches us up on life in Beit Shemesh, finding a new job, and more.
EDUCATION
The Jewish Press

Letters To The Editor

Avi Ciment’s article “It All Begins With ‘Hello’” (perspectives, Nov. 5) really resonated with me. We moved to a neighborhood last summer in which no one says Shabbat shalom. But we make it our business to say it to everyone we pass. Sometimes we get a response back, sometimes we’re just looked at. Either way, we will continue to say hello, Shabbat shalom. It’s the neighbourly thing to do.
SOCIETY
The Jewish Press

Interview with Dr. Bernd Wollschlaeger – The Definitive Rap [audio]

Dr. Wollschlaeger, who grew up as a Catholic in Bamburg Germany, is the author of “A German Life: Against All Odds – Change is Possible,” which describes his struggle growing up in Germany in the shadow of his Father, a highly-decorated WWII tank commander and Nazi officer. His life took a big turn while watching the television coverage of the Munich Olympics in 1972, where Israeli Athletes were murdered by Black September terrorists.
CELEBRITIES
The Jewish Press

Searching for a Unhappy Israeli – Lighten Up! [audio]

This week Steve and Matt discuss the NY Times comical search for unhappy Israelis, Syrian Jews from New York return to Syria. For Dental work? Ground breaking marriage in the conservative Jewish movement and how to lose your Jew card.
SYRIA

